Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of various government departments here to review the preparedness for cyclone Fani and instructed the officers to step up preventive measures in the affected states. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said Fani will hit the east coast on Friday, with wind speeds of 175-185 kmph. The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha are likely to be on its path.

The meeting was attended by the cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the PM, additional principal secretary to the PM, home secretary and senior officials from IMD, NDRF, NDMA and the PMO. The prime minister was briefed on the expected path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken in the states. These include deployment of rescue teams, provision safe drinking water, and standby systems to restore power and telecom services.

#CycloneFani #Alert Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani likely to hit #Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri on 3rd May with a wind speed of 175-185 kmph gusting up to 205 kmph. IMD pic.twitter.com/UFJQeZiyjs — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) April 30, 2019

After reviewing the situation, the prime minister instructed the senior officials of the Union government to maintain close coordination with the officers of the affected states to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations. On Thursday, the Puri district administration has warned people to stay away from the beach as Fani is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri city, on May 3.

#CycloneFani As the winds and seas pick up & the cyclone approaches the East coast of India, #INSSahyadri puts out to sea quietly to brave the storm & provide succour & assistance to those in need, leaving behind their own. Nation First – Always and Everytime @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/h0paCany3f — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 1, 2019

Meanwhile, IG Coast Guard East Mr. Paramesh said the coast guard has tied up with NDRF and the state administration to provide immediate relief in the aftermath of cyclone Fani. He said coast guard ships and aircraft have been continuously patrolling the areas since April 25. He said eight rescue teams; four each at Visakhapatnam and Chennai, as well as two ships are on standby for immediate mobilization post-cyclone. Chetak helicopters, each at Chennai and Visakhapatnam, are also kept ready to provide relief, he added.

