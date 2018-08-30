Speaking about India's role in South Asia, the prime minister said neighbourhood comes first for the country and India will do everything in its capacity to promote peace and brotherhood in the region.

Addressing the Inaugural Session of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged its member nations to strengthen humanitarian efforts and unite in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking about India's role in South Asia, the prime minister said neighbourhood comes first for the country and India will do everything in its capacity to promote peace and brotherhood in the region.

The PM also reiterated his stance that he will work tirelessly to promote science and technology in the subcontinent.

“In the sector of digital connectivity, India is committed to increase its National Knowledge Network in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he said.

While urging the leaders of BIMSTEC nations to wage a war against clime change, the PM said the summit provides an opportunity for connectivity among South Asian leaders.

He also announced that India will hold an international Buddist Conference in the country soon.

