Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Interim Budget 2019 presented today is just a trailer of the budget which, after elections, will take India on the path to development. From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from the growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget, the PM added.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in interim charge of the ministry in absence of ailing Arun Jaitley, presented the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday. He announced major sops for various sectors. Goyal said that the Narendra Modi government brought the fiscal deficit down to 3.4% and announced that 12 crore small and marginal framers up to 2 hectares of land (2.5 acres) landholding will get Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Apart from that, the government announced a full tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh and people with gross income and investment 6.5 lakh will be exempted.

Commenting on the Budget 2019, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal tested the Opposition leaders’ patience by the longest interim budget speech in the recent memory. Chidambaram said it was not an interim budget; it was a full-fledged budget accompanied by an election campaign speech. The budget is that it is not a vote on the account but an account for votes, he added.

