PM Narendra Modi in Odisha: The prime minister said during his visit to Odisha in 2014, he had promised the people of the state to serve them with dedication and sincerity and he has left no stone unturned as their Pradhan Sevak in this regard.

PM Narendra Modi in Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public meeting in Odisha’s Koraput district and said the “chowkidar” has come to the state to seek the blessing of the people of the divine land. The prime minister said during his visit to Odisha in 2014, he had promised the people of the state to serve them with dedication and sincerity and he has left no stone unturned as their Pradhan Sevak in this regard.

Sounding poll bugle at Koraput, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Opposition Congress. Hitting out at the BJD and the Congress, the PM said that both the parties haven’t worked for the welfare of the state which is evident from the state’s poor state of infrastructure. He said, “Odisha is rich in natural resources but people are poor”. Chit fund scam-tainted BJD leaders can’t build a stronger Odisha, Modi said.

PM paid tribute to soldiers killed in Pulwama terrorist attack and heaped praise on the DRDO scientists for their significant contribution in the success of the Anti-Satellite weapon test. The A-SAT weapon test was carried out by the DRDO scientists at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha’s Gopalpur. He said Pakistan is still counting the bodies of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were killed during a pre-dawn air strike launched by the Indian Air Force on February 26 while some politicians in the country are asking proof for the air raid. When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them, the PM added.

The prime minister said he ensured that there has been a substantial increase in fund allocation for developments of Adivasi dominated areas.

Modi appealed to all eligible voters, especially the first time voters. to support and spread awareness around. He said that time has come to strengthen India’s democracy by exercising people’s right to vote and each vote will be instrumental in building a New India.

It’s because of the unflinching support of people that I was able to carry out welfare work for the people of the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More