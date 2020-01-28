Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been brought in to fix the injustice that has been done in past. PM Modi also targetted Opposition for spreading misinformation over the controvertial act.

Addressing a National Caded Corps’ (NCC) event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been brought in to fix the historical injustices and fulfil promises that were done to minorities living in the neighbouring countries.

In his speech, PM Modi added that at the time when the nation got independence, people who were in power accepted the partition. The Nehru-Liyaquat pact spoke about protecting minorities, Gandhiji wished the same. The government has introduced CAA to fulfil a promise India made, he said.

Prime Minister slammed the Opposition and people who have been opposing the contentious Citizenship Act stating such people should take note of persecutions on minorities in Pakistan on the basis of religion. PM further said that some people have been opposing it only to keep their vote bank politics alive.

He asked the people who were present at the venue that shouldn’t India help those who have been persecuted just for being Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain and Parsi?

PM Modi said why can’t Opposition see the atrocities have been done on the minorities in other these 3 countries, they should respond. Without taking anyone’s name, PM said people who pretend to be the voice of Dalits, are same people who have been ignoring atrocities against Dalits in the neighbouring counties.

Same forget that most of persecuted who have left Pakistan and come to India are Dalits.

Giving an example of Pakistan Army’s old recruitment advertisement, PM said it had clearly written that only non-Muslims should apply for sanitation workers jobs. He called it an incident of discrimination on the basis of religion.

