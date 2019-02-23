PM Modi says it is time to test if Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of his word: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took potshots at his Pakistan counterpart and challenged him to prove that he was a man of his words. Referring to call that he made to PTI chief after becoming Pakistan prime minister, PM Modi said that he called Imran Khan to congratulate as a part of the basic protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took potshots at his Pakistan counterpart and challenged him to prove that he was a man of his words. Referring to call that he made to PTI chief after becoming Pakistan prime minister, PM Modi said that he called Imran Khan to congratulate as a part of the basic protocol. He then suggested him to join hands to tackle poverty and illiteracy to which the latter replied that he was a Pathan’s child who never lied and has always done the right thing. Challenging Imran Khan, PM Modi asserted that the time has come for Pakistan PM to prove his words. He added that the rest of the world would also admit whether he stands true to his words or not.

He made the remarks while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk. During his address, he also urged the people across the country to not target any Kashmiri youths anywhere in the country. He asserted that the fighting country has currently been undergoing was against terrorism and not against Kashmiris, adding that the fight was for Kashmir and not against it.

49 CRPF jawans lost their lives in a terror attack launched by Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring terror outfits, which are having their base camps installed in Pakistan. Several countries from across the globe are condemning Pakistan for the same, however, the neighbouring country is continuously denying the allegations. A few hours ago, PM Modi also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval over the ongoing Kashmir situation.

