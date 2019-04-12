PM Narendra Modi says opposition leaders are heroes in Pakistan; electing Congress and Communists is like giving them license to engage in top-level corruption: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan is using the statements of opposition leaders to discredit the country. Accusing Communists and the Congress of corruption, PM Modi said that voting them to power is like giving license to Communists and the Congress for corruption.

PM Narendra Modi says opposition leaders are heroes in Pakistan; electing Congress and Communists is like giving them license to engage in top-level corruption: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday castigated opposition for alleged pro-Pakistan statements after the Pulwama suicide bombing. Addressing an election rally in Kerala, PM Modi said that the Congress and other opposition leaders are considered as heroes in the neighboring country for their statements. He added that Pakistan is using these statements freely to discredit India.

The prime minister said that Kerala is a land of peace and harmony but Communists and the Congress have brought a culture of political violence to the state. He added that several RSS and BJP Karyakartas have been attacked for serving the common people.

Our opposition leaders are now heroes in Pakistan, where their speeches are quoted, their statements used freely by the leadership there to discredit India: PM Modi #ModiHiAayega pic.twitter.com/ZwzHg1tdbj — BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2019

Launching a scathing attack on ruling Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front, he said that UDF and LDF are different in name but their deeds are same and both have looted Kerala after coming into power. He went on to say that LDF and UDF have dominated the politics of Kerala but miserably failed.

PM Modi addresses public meeting in Calicut, Kerala. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. #ModiHiAayega https://t.co/7yoNhB5sQV — BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2019

Asserting people to vote for change, the prime minister said that the saffron party presents an alternative to the Left that is inclusive, democratic and compassionate

I assure my fellow BJP Karyakartas- your struggles will not go in vain. Their bullying will not weaken us: PM Modi #ModiHiAayega pic.twitter.com/cM8SsKyhLf — BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2019

Kerala sends 20 MPs to the Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM’s attack on Congress comes in view of its leaders’ remarks over the Indian Air Force’s strikes in Balakot Pakistan. Several Congress leaders had raised questions after the government claimed that hundreds of terrorists were killed in Balakot including top commanders and recruiters. The IAF carried out strikes in Pakistan, following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack brought both the nuclear-armed countries on the brink of war. The tensions eased after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after his fighter jet was downed in the dogfight.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More