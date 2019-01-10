Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that door for alliance partners are always open in the BJP. PM Modi said this during his interaction with the party workers in the Tamil Nadu and on a rumour whether it will align with the AIADMK, DMK or Rajinikanth.

Speaking on the alliance issue, PM Modi said that BJP preferred to run the government with its allies even when the party won the majority on its own. He said that the party cherish its old friends and door are always open for the allies. However, the Prime Minister said that more than these political issues, alliances it is important to win the alliance with the people.

Taking a pot shot at the Congress party during his interaction, PM Modi slammed the grand old party by saying that people believe Congress’ failure to manage the economy and corruption, which led to its fall but they deeply damaged the armed forces and made India’s defence sector a den of brokers and middlemen. PM Modi raked the AgustaWestland issue and said that people deserve to know about middleman Christian Michel who was aware of cabinet meetings on security, what were the status of government files and the role played by him to delay the procurement of the Rafale fighter jets for 10 years.

