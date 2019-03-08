PM Narendra Modi says people make statements to downplay Army's valour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the whole world is putting pressure on Pakistan but statements from some people are helping the neighbouring country. He was apparently referring to the questions raised by the opposition over February 26 air strikes on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

PM Narendra Modi says people make statements to downplay Army’s valour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that people are making attempts to downplay the Army’s valour in the country. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, he said that the whole world is putting pressure on Pakistan but statements from some people are helping the neighbouring country. He was apparently referring to the questions raised by the opposition over February 26 air strikes on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

After launching several developmental projects, PM Modi said that many people from Kanpur including women have contributed in the freedom struggle of the country. Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in his Lok Sabha constituency–Varanasi.

Stressing that maintaining unity is the need of the hour, he said that Uttar Pradesh government has taken an immediate action into the thrashing of two Kashmiri dry fruit sellers. On Wednesday, a group of men allegedly linked to Hindutva outfit beat two vendors in Lucknow. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, police arrested four persons and registered a case of rioting in this regard. They have been identified as Bajrang Sonkar, Himanshu Garg, Aniruddh and Amar Kumar.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condemned the attack on Kashmiris. Speaking at a rally in Koraput, he said that the country belonged to all its citizens.

Condemning the violence against Kashmiris, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that their fight is against terrorists and separatist, the country needs the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this fight.

