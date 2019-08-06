Prime Mimister Narendra Modi, after Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill, said people of the Valley are proud of their MPs who supported the bill for a better tomorrow.

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: After Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave a green signal to the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill. The bill was supported by 370 members of the house, 70 voted against it. 1 MP was absent, while 22 lawmakers walked out before the voting.

For the passsing the historic bill,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the Member of Parliament for coming together to ensure peace, progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, PM Modi said people of Jammu and Kashmir would be happy and proud that all MPs came together to support the Article 370 abolishment and J&K reorganisation bill.

In a series of tweets, in multiple launguages, Prime Minister shared his joy and thanked MPs and people of Jammu and Kashmir for backing his decision. PM Modi said, he salutes all sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience.

People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Our Home Minister @AmitShah Ji has been continuously working towards ensuring a better life for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. His commitment and diligence is clearly visible in the passage of these Bills. I would like to specially congratulate Amit Bhai! @HMOIndia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

India’s Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu as well as Speaker @ombirlakota Ji conducted proceedings of both Houses in an excellent manner, for which they deserve praise from the entire nation. @VPSecretariat @loksabhaspeaker — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir is now free from the shackles of old school leaders who believed in emotional blackmailing and never cared about peoples’ benefit. “A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!,” said Prime Minister.

Earlier today, during the debate in Lok Sabha over reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said, Congress made people of Jammu and Kashmir suffer for 70 long years. Even regional parties like PDP and NC did nothing except using Article 370 for dynasty politics.

He alleged that leaders of Jammu and Kashmir used Article 370 for their own benefit not for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

