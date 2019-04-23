Modi seeks mother Heeraben's blessings before casting his vote in Ahmedabad: In a special message to first-time voters, the prime minister said this century belongs to the youth and voting is the most essential fabric of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar before casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Tuesday. After casting his ballot, the prime minister said he is fortunate that he also got the opportunity to fulfil his duty (to cast vote) in his home state (Gujarat) where the third phase of polling is underway. Modi said one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy which is akin to take a holy dip in Kumbh.

In a special message to first-time voters, the prime minister said this century belongs to the youth and voting is the most essential fabric of democracy. Seeking active participation from youth voters, he said voters should to come out and vote in large numbers.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Issuing a direct warning to the terrorists, the prime minister said this time it is IED Vs voter Id this Lok Sabha election.

PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qOfJW7uRZC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

BJP president and party’s candidate from Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency Amit Shah received Modi in Gandhinagar. He remained present near the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad where PM Narendra Modi casted his vote at the polling booth.

Addressing a massive rally in Patan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the measures taken by both the state government and the Centre for irrigation, farmer welfare and ‘Ease of Living’ projects. He said Gujarat has decided to give the BJP a similar mandate as they did in 2014. In 2014, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had defeated Congress’ Madhusudan Mistry by a margin of over 5.70 lakh votes.

