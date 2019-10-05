PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will sign 6 to 7 agreements and will also inaugurate 3 projects today, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina are likely to sign several agreements on Saturday. Reports said PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will sign around 6 to 7 agreements. The two leaders will also inaugurate three projects jointly.

The meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina will take place at 11:30 am at Hyderabad House. Later, she will meet President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sheikh Hasina will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi and filmmaker Shyam Benegal on Sunday. Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, will leave for Dhaka on Monday.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said PM Narendra Modi and Shiekh Hasina will sign 6 to 7 documents in various fields including transport, connectivity, capacity building and others. Kumar said the two leaders will inaugurate three projects.

If sources are to be believed, the two leaders – PM Narendra Modi and Shiekh Hasina will discuss the Teesta water sharing and Rohingya issues. It is speculated that they might not be interested to focus on NRC issue. Both seem to hold heir talks on bilateral cooperation and enhancing of ties.

MEA had called the issue of NRC and illegal immigrants as the internal matter. PM Hasina had said she is not worried about NRC issue and she had talked to PM Modi over the same during the UNGA session in New York last week.

On Friday, Hasina criticised India for imposing a ban on exports. She said India stopped onion exports which left the country in deep shock as India is one of the major exporters of onions for Bangladesh. During the monsoons, the onion harvest witnessed a low increase and delaying in supplies which led to soaring prices of onions across the country.

Also Read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says not worried over NRC, had talk with PM Narendra Modi during UNGA session in New York

On September 29, the government banned the export of onions after prices jumped to Rs. 4,500 per 100 kilograms and witnessed alow produce in the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App