PM Narendra Modi has shared a picture on Instagram, in which he can be seen enjoying the morning with a cup of tea and newspaper. With the picture, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Sikkim is spectacular, do visit whenever you can. #IncredibleIndia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a picture on Instagram, in which he is enjoying the beautiful morning sitting in the balcony of a hotel in Sikkim’s Gangtok with a cup of tea and newspaper. With the picture, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “A beautiful morning in Gangtok earlier today. #Sikkim is spectacular, do visit whenever you can. #IncredibleIndia”

Praising the beauty of Sikkim, Prime Minister Modi also shared his experience and called it a spectacular place. PM also requested people to visit the incredible place Gangtok. Prime Minister’s new picture has been like by thousands of his fans and followers.

