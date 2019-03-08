Hitting out at opposition for doubting the air strikes carried out at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the PM questioned the Congress party saying why it did not do anything when 26/11 happened. He said, "I want to ask you a question? When 26/11 happened, was it not the duty of the then government in Delhi to take some tough decisions against Pakistan."

PM Narendra Modi slams Congress: Lashing out at opposition Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress-led government for not acting strictly after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Hitting out at opposition for doubting the air strikes carried out at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the PM questioned the Congress party saying why it did not do anything when 26/11 happened. He said, “I want to ask you a question? When 26/11 happened, was it not the duty of the then government in Delhi to take some tough decisions against Pakistan.”

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan terrorists had intruded into the Indian territory via sea and carried out attacks in Mumbai, targeting Taj Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Nairman House to name a few. The attacks resulted in the death of over 160 people and injuries to over 300.

Addressing a gathering at Hindon Airbase inauguration in Ghaziabad, the PM said it was not possible for the government to remain mum after the Pulwama terror attack. Targeting the opposition further, PM criticised it for demanding evidence of the air strikes and doubting IAF’s capability. The PM said, “Ït was Pakistan which tweeted first at 5 am that an air strike had taken place and our people are asking for proof. Is Pakistan a fool to accept that it has been hit?”, reported ANI. Modi went on requesting opposition not to ask for any evidence.”

The political jibe has come from the Prime Minister amid questions being raised by opposition on the credibility of the air strikes, especially by Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh, Kapil Sibbal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following reports of foreign media claiming no damage in Balakot air strikes. on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the Hindon Airbase for commercial purpose on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Speaking about women empowerment, Modi said the Centre is fully devoted to strengthen women of the country.

