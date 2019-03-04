Modi slams Opposition for doubting Balakot air strike: Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar, the prime minister said he fails to understand why some people still question the ability of the security forces while it is natural that they should believe the armed forces and be proud of them.

Modi slams Opposition for doubting Balakot air strike: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Opposition for doubting the Balakot air strike that was carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots on February 26, 2019. Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the prime minister said he fails to understand why some people still question the ability of the security forces while it is natural that they should believe the armed forces and be proud of them.

Modi’s comment came after several Opposition leaders including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Siddhu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the Centre to present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in Balakot.

Modi said the Opposition question is ridiculous at this point in time because the entire nation stands united and agrees that the menace of terror must be eliminated.

The prime minister also highlighted the policy paralysis that had gripped the UPA. He said if the Indian Air Force had the Rafale today, the situation would have been different.

It is natural that we all should believe the armed forces and be proud of the forces. Yet, I don’t understand why some people still want to question the forces: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 4, 2019

Questioning the people present in the rally if they trust the armed forces, Modi said he can’t do anything if some people fail to understand this but the nation agrees that the menace of terror must be eliminated.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa on Monday claimed that IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jets hit pre-designated terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot during a pre-dawn, non-military strike on February 26, 2019. It was the air force’s first media briefing six days after its jets carried out the pre-emptive attack on Jaish terror camps in Balakot.

