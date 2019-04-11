2019 Lok Sabha elections: Bihar sends 40 lawmakers to Lok Sabha and elections in the state will be held in all seven phases - April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

2019 Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bihar today for Lok Sabha polls campaign trail, pushed his narrative on national security forward as 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories votes today in the first phase of general elections. The NDA government has zero tolerance against terrorism and Left extremism, but Opposition doesn’t have a clear stand on such sensitive issues, the prime minister said while addressing a rally in Bhagalpur.

PM Modi further said his government at the Centre has given a free hand to security forces and on the contrary, the opposition parties want to snatch special rights from the security personnel serving the motherland.

He was targeting the Congress’ manifesto over its proposal of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Jammu and Kashmir, which grants special powers to the Armed Forces in disturbed areas. The PM further said the politics of dynasty, corruption, loot, caste and religion will be finished completely if the BJP is voted to power in Lok Sabha elections, adding that tukde tukde gang will also become unemployed.

Bihar sends 40 lawmakers to Lok Sabha and elections in the state will be held in all seven phases – April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

In Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha (Congress), Ravishankar Prasad (BJP), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Radha Mohan Singh (BJP), Tariq Anwar (Congress), Meira Kumar (Congress), Rajneet Ranjan (Congress), Sharad Yadav (contesting on RJD’s ticket), Misa Bharti (RJD), Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP) are among the key candidates from Bihar in the fray for Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held over seven phases, through May 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More