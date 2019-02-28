PM Narendra Modi speaks to BJP booth workers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interaction with booth workers, supporters and party karyakartas from across the country, said India will live as one, grow as one, fight as one and win as one on Thursday.

The prime minister said the whole atmosphere in the country is filled with patriotic fervour and citizens are showing their valour both inside and outside the border of the nation. At this moment, the entire nation stands united and stands with our soldiers while the world is witnessing the power of our collective will power (Is samay desh ki bhavnayein ek alag star par hain. Desh ka vir jawan seema par aur seema ke paar bhi apna parakram dikha raha hai. Pura desh ek hai, aur hamare jawano ke saath khada hai. Duniya hamare collective will ko dekh rhi hai)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country today. During the address, Modi took questions from party workers and volunteers from all parts of the nation. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said the special interaction began at 12:15 pm today. While the Bharatiya Janata Party claims it to be the “world’s largest video conference”, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have criticised the BJP and PM Modi for going ahead with Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

The mega video conference was telecasted live on all verified handles of the party on social media.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More