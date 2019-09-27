PM Narendra Modi speech at UNGA LIVE: The 74 session of the United Nations General Assembly debate has been started at the UN Headquarters in New York. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be delivering his speech in a few minutes. According to the list of the speakers, PM Modi has been named on 4th position after Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Vice-President of Indonesia Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and Lesotho’s PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane.

The world leaders would be talking about be some common issues like betterment of education, women empowerment, trade, globalisation, infrastructure development in rural areas, fight with poverty and others. Fight against terrorism would be one of the most important and among common problem which all leaders may talk about.

Before delivering the speech Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared some pictures from the UNGA where India would be sitting. “All set for the UN General Assembly session,” PMO tweeted.

All set for the @UN General Assembly session! The speech of PM @narendramodi begins shortly. Do watch it LIVE. pic.twitter.com/63fWbgG0b7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2019

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App