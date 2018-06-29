After being a Prime Minister for 4 long years, Narendra Modi has spent as much as 355 crore while travelling to 52 countries and was out of India for a total of 165 days. This information was revealed by the RTI response report issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). An RTI was filed by renowned activists Bhimappa Gadad. According to a report, the PMO has rejected Gadad’s request for revealing the prime minister’s total expenditure on domestic tours.

In a span of 4 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent a whopping amount of Rs 355 Crore while travelling across 52 foreign countries. According to an RTI report, the prime minister has spent as much as 165 days outside the country. The Prime Minister’s 9 day trip to Germany, France and Canada was the costliest trip at over Rs 31 crore. The request for this information about PM’s trips was filed by renowned RTI activist Bhimappa Gadad.

According to the report, the RTI also revealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cheapest trip. PM Modi visited Bhutan on June 15-16,2014 and the government spent Rs 2,45,27,465. When the media, approached Gadad for his brave move, he quickly stated that he did it out of sheer curiosity. While speaking to reports, he said that he had earlier also applied for details of foreign visits by the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Talking more about his move, Gadad also added that he was going through scores of news report wherein Prime Minister’s trip to West and other countries were severely criticised by the media houses. Then I applied under RTI seeking details of PM’s foreign visits and I was really shocked to know the details, the RTI activist added.

Gadad also criticised the PMO for not giving out information about PM Modi’s domestic travels. Speaking to media, he further added that the PMO refused to reveal the details citing that SPG security organization which takes care of PM security, is exempted from the purview of the RTI. Everyone should know about it,” he said. He added that the Centre should release reports what the country gained out of these trips.

According to a report, the website of Prime Minister’s Office has also posted the list and details of the foreign trips by PM Narendra Modi in the last 4 years. Notably, the expenses mentioned on chartered flights have been mentioned only for 30 trips and 12 such trips are yet to be billed and put it out for public information.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More