PM Modi's swearing-in: Leaders from the BIMSTEC are set to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for his second-term as India's Prime Minister. Here's the list of high-profile guests that will be present for the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow.

PM Modi’s swearing-in: Only one day to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in as the Prime Minister for the second term. After a historic win in the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2019, BJP has once again chosen Modi to lead them in the development of the nation. According to reports, many high profile leaders of the world will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 30, 2019.

Leaders from the BIMSTEC are set to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for his second-term as India’s Prime Minister. BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation comprises of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan. India has sent invitations to heads of state for Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan as well.

Here’s are the high-profile guests that will be present during the ceremony of PM Narendra Modi:

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have accepted the invitation and will be present to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in for a second term on Thursday.

Apart from BIMSTEC leaders, President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli will also be participating in Modi’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, as revealed by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Kumar also disclosed that Myanmar President U Win Myint and Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering have also confirmed their participation at the significant event. While Special Envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach will attend the ceremony on behalf of the country.

According to reports, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov will also be attending the event to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow.

