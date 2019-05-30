Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for a second consecutive term today, May 30, 2019. It has been reported that the swearing-in ceremony will take place in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan with over 6,000 guests present to witness the event. Along with the prime ministers, his council of ministers will also take oath during the ceremony.

Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for a second consecutive term at around 7 pm today, May 30, 2019. It has been reported that the swearing-in ceremony will take place in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan with over 6,000 guests present to witness the event. Along with the prime ministers, his council of ministers will also take oath during the ceremony. In the past couple of days, PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were seen holding several meeting to finalise Modi’s new Cabinet, which apparently will go through major changes for Modi govt 2.0. Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley opted out of Modi govt 2.0, leaving the coveted portfolio open for speculations.

PM Modi-led BJP stormed to victory after sweeping 303 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Congress, on the other hand, had to face a deplorable poll debacle as it won only 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi’s guest list for today includes leaders of BIMSTEC countries, including Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. Several leaders from across the country will also be present at the event. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi too will be present at the function.

Here are the Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony LIVE Updates:

– Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has given Arvind Sawant’s name to take oath as union minister because it has been decided that there will be one minister from each ally.

– Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

– Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. He was also joined by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

