PM Modi in Metro: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday took the Delhi Metro from Khan Market to reach the Gita Aradhana event. PM Modi clicked selfies with the passenger and shook hands too. The joy of avenging the Pulwama terror attack and eliminating Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps was clearly visible on PM's face.

PM Modi in Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday travelled by the Delhi Metro and click selfies with locals. The joy of eliminating Pakistan-funded Jaish-e-Mohammad’s (JeM) terror camps was clearly visible on Prime Minister’s face. PM Modi boarded the Delhi Metro from Khan Market metro station and reached the ISKCON-Glory of India Cultural Centre at Gita Aradhana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the largest Bhagavad Gita of the world, at ISKCON temple.

During the metro ride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Delhites and was also spotted playing with a kid. Prime Minister unveiled the Bhagavad Gita measuring around 2.8m X 2m, which is the largest principle sacred text ever to be printed, according to the ISKCON. “With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof,” the ISKCON said

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the largest Bhagavad Gita of the world, at ISKCON temple. pic.twitter.com/zOnmLQJiRx — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More