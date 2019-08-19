PM Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Donald Trump over a phone call. slams Imran Khan, says incitement of anti-India violence not conducive to peace. Without naming Pakistan, the prime minister said incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace.

PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump over phone call, slams Imran Khan, says incitement of anti-India violence not conducive to peace: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. In their 30-minute long conversation, the two global leaders discussed a range of issues including Kashmir, trade and other bilateral and regional matters. Speaking about the ongoing relationship with India and its neighbouring countries, PM Modi asserted that certain leaders in the region tried to incite anti-India violence with their extreme rhetoric, which was not favourable to peace. It was veiled attack at Pakistan who recently moved the United Nation Security Council against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and China, who supported Islamabad at the UNSC.

Alluding to their meeting in Osaka in the backdrop of G-20 summit in end-June earlier this year, the prime minister expressed his desire to hold a dialogue between the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative. He reportedly asked the US president to schedule a date for the two ministers to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit.

In the context of the regional situation, PM Modi in his conversation with US President stated that extreme rhetoric & incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace. https://t.co/ydWpLrgOjX — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The move comes days after the US asked the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to review its developing country tag designated to India and China. He said that India and China were already the developed countries and did not need the tag. He further said that the countries could not take the benefit of the tag anymore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pressed for creating an environment free from terror and violence and renouncing cross-border terrorism without exception. He further echoed the country’s commitment to supporting those fighting against poverty, illiteracy and disease.

