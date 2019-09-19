PM Narendra Modi said everyone must work towards Naya Kashmir Banana Hai. He said earlier the slogan was Kashmir Humara Hainow it has changed after the abrogation of Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the poll campaign for the next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections. Without naming NCP chief Sharad Pawar, PM Modi said efforts are being done from across the border to spread to unrest and disbelief in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He said there was a need to make a new Kashmir. Earlier the slogan was Kashmir Humara Hai. Now everyone must work towards a new slogan, Naya Kashmir Banana Hai.

Earlier this week, NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticized Centre for abrogating Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and had Centre has been spreading lies about Pakistan only for political gains.

PM Narendra Modi also blamed Congress for the plight Kashmiris for decades. PM Modi sought to build the narrative around Jammu and Kashmir, by saying that the Centre has promised to make new efforts to curb the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik, PM Modi said a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said youth, mothers, and sisters in J&K have made up their mind to come out of the long period of violence. People want development and employment opportunities.

Without naming Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Pm Modi said there have been many Bayan Bahadur making statements over the construction of Ram temple. He said it’s necessary to have respect for Supreme Court, the matter is sub-judice there, all parties in are presenting their case and Supreme Court is listening to them.

PM Modi, who was campaigning for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the upcoming state Assembly elections, said farmers in the state had benefited and women got better employment opportunities in the last 5 years under Fadnavis’ leadership.

