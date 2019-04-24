Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi and the interview was aired on Wednesday. The prime minister told Khiladi Kumar about his personal life, anger management and his tryst with politics among other things.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his heart to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview which was aired by ABP television, the prime minister told Khiladi Kumar that he had never dreamt of becoming the prime minister of the country, rather he always aspired to be a soldier or sanyasi. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi and it was aired on Wednesday.

In this special interview, Modi told about his personal life, anger management and his tryst with politics among others. Speaking about his personal life, Modi said he is strict but not rude and he never humiliates others.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar’s interaction at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi. https://t.co/5FodYsR4ZN — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

