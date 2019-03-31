PM Narendra Modi to address nation through video conference as part of Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign: As per reports, PM Modi will interact with lakhs of people across the country, through video conferencing set up at more than 500 locations across the country. Meanwhile, BJP has made special arrangements for the PM Modi's speech across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through video conference at the Talkatora stadium on Sunday at 5 PM. The speech will be the part of Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself last week. PM Modi will address the biggest town hall programme at the Talkatora Stadium. As many as 5,000 people are expected to attend the town hall for the campaign.

As per reports, PM Modi will interact with lakhs of people across the country, through video conferencing set up at more than 500 locations across the country. Meanwhile, BJP has made special arrangements for the PM Modi’s speech across the country.

PM Modi has shared the post on his official Twitter handle regarding the event. PM Modi has appealed the people across the country particularly chowkidars to make the event historic. He also said that The interaction between him and chowkidars should not miss.

There are lakhs of Chowkidars in every part of India. Here is where you can join a #MainBhiChowkidar programme nearest to your place of stay. See you this evening! https://t.co/87zAQ9eJN9 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2019

Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. After launching this campaign, a number of the BJP leaders and Modi supporters added the prefix chowkidar to their Twitter handles.

Am sure the community of vibrant professionals, especially youngsters will enliven the #MainBhiChowkidar programme with their presence. These professionals energise and strengthen India. It is their hardwork that is powering the rise of a New India in the 21st century. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2019

Earlier PM Modi had addressed over 25 lakh security guards across the country through an audio conference. He criticised opposition over the ill-treatment of security guards under Congress’s rule.

The day we were most looking forward to is here! At 5 PM, lakhs of Chowkidars from different parts of India will interact in the historic #MainBhiChowkidar programme. This is an interaction you must not miss. Watch it live on the NaMoApp or NaMo TV. pic.twitter.com/XXKkLUuE7X — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2019

BJP national president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are scheduled to sit with senior party leaders, workers, MPs, and others to hear PM’s address at different locations. Modi will also answer questions after his address.

The youth wing of the Congress had also come up with ‘Main Bhi Berozgar’ hashtag which, it claimed, is trending on social media.

Unemployment Rate in India increased to 6.10 percent in 2018 from 3.52 percent in 2017. Still govt is not conceding the facts and playing around with the dake data’s #MainBhiBerozgar — HP Youth Congress (@IYCHimachal) March 30, 2019

The BJP has come up with the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign in a bid to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s oft-repeated Chowkidar Chor Hai jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two sides are locked in a keen battle in the Lok Sabha polls.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More