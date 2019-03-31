Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through video conference at the Talkatora stadium on Sunday at 5 PM. The speech will be the part of Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself last week. PM Modi will address the biggest town hall programme at the Talkatora Stadium. As many as 5,000 people are expected to attend the town hall for the campaign.
As per reports, PM Modi will interact with lakhs of people across the country, through video conferencing set up at more than 500 locations across the country. Meanwhile, BJP has made special arrangements for the PM Modi’s speech across the country.
PM Modi has shared the post on his official Twitter handle regarding the event. PM Modi has appealed the people across the country particularly chowkidars to make the event historic. He also said that The interaction between him and chowkidars should not miss.
Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. After launching this campaign, a number of the BJP leaders and Modi supporters added the prefix chowkidar to their Twitter handles.
Earlier PM Modi had addressed over 25 lakh security guards across the country through an audio conference. He criticised opposition over the ill-treatment of security guards under Congress’s rule.
BJP national president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are scheduled to sit with senior party leaders, workers, MPs, and others to hear PM’s address at different locations. Modi will also answer questions after his address.
The youth wing of the Congress had also come up with ‘Main Bhi Berozgar’ hashtag which, it claimed, is trending on social media.
The BJP has come up with the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign in a bid to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s oft-repeated Chowkidar Chor Hai jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two sides are locked in a keen battle in the Lok Sabha polls.
