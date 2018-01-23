Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a plenary session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday (today) and will also interact with global business leaders to promote India as a business investment destination. The Indian delegation led by PM Narendra Modi will try to promote brand India by making global CEOs aware about changes and reforms being done in ease of doing business in India to give the world an opportunity to invest here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on his Davos visit in Switzerland, will be addressing the plenary session of the World Economic Forum here. PM Modi had arrived in Switzerland on Monday. He met the Switzerland President Alain Berset who greeted the prime minister with a warm handshake in this town in the Swiss Alps and held a bilateral meeting with him. This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister after a gap of nearly two decades. The last Indian PM who visited Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum was HD Deve Gowda in 1997. It also the second of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Switzerland in nearly two years after his visit in June 2016.

After having a bilateral session with Swiss President Alain Berset on Monday, PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the plenary session of the World Economic Forum which comprising of global CEO, Indian companies CEO and other industrialists. According to reports, almost 130 Indian CEOs will be attending the World Economic Forum. Nearly 2,000 business leaders and 70 heads of state and government will also participate. India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to shape this forum with a maximum push to engage with global business leaders. PM Modi who met global CEOs on Monday in Davos, speaking on PM Modi’s meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, “PM Modi narrated India’s growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India”. Briefing on PM Narendra Modi and Swiss President Alain Berset, India Foreign Ministry said, “both the leaders had productive discussions on steps to further deepen our bilateral cooperation”. According to a report from leading daily, among the world business leaders who are expected to attend this big economic forum includes Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke, Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi and WEF founder Professor Klaus Schwab. Along with them, there are 20 Indian CEOs which will grace this business meet in Switzerland. Among the Indian CEOs and business heads who are present in Davos include Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Bajaj Group promoter Rahul Bajaj, ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak and SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh. The delegation is led by Confederation of Indian Industry. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who also had to attend the World Economic Forum gave it a miss as he is busy with the union budget in New Delhi. PM Modi will interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF. It is being said that generally, the Indian PMs used to skip WEF as it used to fall during dates coinciding with India’s Republic Day.