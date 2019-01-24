Modi likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi: Earlier, the grapevine was abuzz that Modi would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Puri in Odisha.

Modi likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi, reports said on Thursday. Earlier, the grapevine was abuzz that Modi would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Puri in Odisha.

Varanasi, in East Uttar Pradesh, will witness a fight between Modi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra if the PM decides to contest from his Lok Sabha constituency again. Yesterday, posters urging Congress General Secretary Priyanka to contest the coming general elections from Varanasi emerged in the holy city.

On May 16, 2014, Narendra Modi had won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes. All the other political leaders in the contest, Ajay Rai of Congress, Vijay Kumar Jaiswal of Bahujan Samaj Party and Kailash Chaurasia of Samajwadi Party, were defeated as none of them secured more than one-sixth of the total number of votes.

Prime Minister Modi had promised to make Varanasi city a World Heritage site when he filed his nomination in April. The PM had taken up the cleanliness drive in the city with personal involvement and regular monitoring.

