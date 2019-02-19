Calling it world's first electric locomotive converted from a diesel locomotive, the Indian Railways sanctioned the project in 2017 when it decided to go 100% electric. The sanction was made for 108 locos to be converted from diesel to electric

India will be getting its first electric locomotive converted from a diesel locomotive, as the train is set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at Diesel Loco Works, Varanasi. Calling it world’s first electric locomotive converted from a diesel locomotive, the Indian Railways sanctioned the project in 2017 when it decided to go 100% electric. The sanction was made for 108 locos to be converted from diesel to electric.

The 2612 horsepower WDG3A diesel loco which was converted into 5000 horsepower has been produced at a budget of Rs 3.79 crore. The train has been made by joining two of WAGC3 locos of freight operations.

