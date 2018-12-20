PM Narendra Modi will flag off India's fastest train, Train 18, on December 29, 2018, say reports. The Train 18 will replace Shatabdi trains and will run on Delhi-Varanasi rout and it comes with world-class amenities. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has reportedly asked ICF to build four more similar rakes in the current financial year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s fastest train, Train 18, on December 29, 2018, say reports. The Train 18 is the country’s first engineless train manufactured by Indian Railways, which is likely to start its journey from PM Modi’s LokSabha Constituency Varanasi. According to the reports, the Train 18 will replace Shatabdi trains and will run on Delhi-Varanasi rout. The new train comes with world class amenities like onboard WiFi, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature.

India’s first engineless train has been manufactured by ICF Chennai and it costs around Rs 100 crore. During the trial run, Train 18 broke all records by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has reportedly asked ICF to build four more similar rakes in the current financial year.

Here 5 highlights about the Train 18:

1. It will be India’s first engineless train.

2. Train 18 is fitted with CCTV cameras and will have 16 coaches and will carry 1,128 passengers as Shatabdi Express.

3. The engine of the train is about 15 to 20 per cent more energy efficient and leaves very less carbon.

4. Aerodynamically designed driver cabins will help the train to accelerate and maintain its speed.

5. It has an advanced regenerative braking system which saves power.

