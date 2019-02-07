The BJP-led NDA will be giving India its first War memorial dedicated to war martyrs since 1947. National War Memorial is set to be inaugurated on February 25. PM Modi will be addressing 15,000 ex-servicemen at the National Stadium in New Delhi before the war memorial is inaugurated

The BJP-led- NDA government had promised the country its first-ever national memorial in its 2014 election manifesto. Keeping his party promise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National War Memorial on February 25. PM Modi will be addressing 15,000 ex-servicemen at the National Stadium, New Delhi before the inauguration of war memorial.

With its inauguration, the country will be bestowed its first war memorial. The memorial is a tribute to the 26,000 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war since 1947. The construction of the memorial had taken-off in July 2017 near the India Gate Complex sprawled over 40 acres. As far as the memorial architecture is concerned, it will have busts of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The attendants at PM Modi’s address will comprise ex-servicemen as notified to Rajya Sainik Boards by the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), Defence Ministry.

The memorial was under construction since 2017 missing several deadlines. Its walls have names of Kargil martyrs inscribed on it. The Amar Chakra at the memorial has a 15-metre tall obelisk, followed by Veerta Chakra. This one has bronze inscriptions of major army, navy and airforce battles. The Tyag Chakra has names of nearly 25,700 war casualties. Suraksha Chakra which is the outermost has 695 trees dedicated to standing soldiers who guard the country 24*7. Besides, a 14 lakh lite water storage tank has also been placing for rainwater harvesting and artificial lighting has also been arranged for the walking plaza. The Indian armed forces maintain 120 war memorials however national war memorial is first of its kind. Constructed at India Gate’s C-Hexagon, the memorial had a budget of 176 crores approved by the Central government.

