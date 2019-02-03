Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister is scheduled to address public rallies in the valley and likely to announce that Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state to have 100% electrification under the Narendra Modi government's Saubhagya Scheme.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. PM’s visit to J&K is being seen as a mega push for a dozen education and healthcare projects. PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for 2 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Srinagar. Prime Minister will also address a public rally in the valley and like to announce that Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state to have 100% electrification under the Narendra Modi government’s Saubhagya Scheme.

According to PM Modi’s day schedule, he will be visiting Jammu, Srinagar and Leh and may interact with the people. He is also likely to visit the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar today. In his earlier visit to the state, PM Modi has promised that the people that he has a vision, where the youth of Jammu and Kashmir hold books instead of guns in their hands. PM had said that he will launch dozens of educational institutions in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing the education and health sectors in the state. The first stone of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Jammu (IIMC Jammu) will be kept, while the first university in Ladakh will also be launched.

The Ladakh University will be comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi and the administrative offices will be built in Leh and Kargil region. The foundation stone will be laid under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) by PM himself today.

