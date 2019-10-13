PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. Pakistan has not fixed the date of the inauguration still yet. Both countries are constructing corridors from their sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has said the Kartarpur Sahib will be finally become reality by the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev. She tweeted: With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality !

On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor.

Both the countries – India and Pakistan are all set to open the Kartarpur corridor in their both ends. Both the countries seem eagerly waiting for the golden opportunity to let the gurudwara open for the general public. While Pakistan had said the inauguration date has not been fixed from their side. The Pakistani authorities have, however, confirmed the country is committed to complete the project within the given time.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the first group to the shrine on November 9, 2019. Along with CM Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also visit the shrine. Indian and Pakistan are constructing the corridor from their sides, Pakistan is constructing from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while India is building from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

During the last meeting, Pakistan agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh visitors per day through the corridor. Meanwhile, Pakistan had not allowed Indian officials to accompany the visitors.

Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the corridor in which cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and other officials had attended the foundation ceremony.

A proposed border between Pakistan and India, Kartarpur connects Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

