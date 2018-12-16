Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-start the campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Raebarely. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 1,000 crores. PM Modi will also flag off the Humsafar Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today kick-start the campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019. PM Modi has chosen former UPA chief Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Raebareli to start the streak. According to the reports, it will be Prime Minister’s maiden visit to Raebareli. Experts believe that the PM’s visit is a strategy of BJP to pin and poke the Congress leadership before the Lok Sabha election 2019.

On his visit to Raebareli, Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 1,000 crores. PM Modi will also flag off the Humsafar Express. The highlight of this visit will be the 133-km Rae Bareli National Highway 232 stretch, which will link Bundelkhand, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Purvanchal with Raebarely. The newly widened highway is expected to cut the travel time from 7-8 hrs to 2.5 hrs from Banda to Raebareli.

Before PM’s visit the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a statement, said, “Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the newly widened and rehabilitated Raebareli-Fatehpur-Banda section of NH-232 at an event in Raebareli on Sunday, the 16th of December. The 133-km project has been completed at a cost of about Rs 558 crore.”

PM Modi will also address a public meeting on Sunday and woo the voters to elect and support the saffron party in the upcoming LokSabha polls.

BJP spokesperson Dr Chandra Mohan told media that no constituency or area is anyone’s personal fiefdom. Raebareli and Amethi had lacked on development for decades. Prime Minister’s visit to the town is in tune to our promise of bringing development back to this region.

