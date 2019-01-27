In BJP’s southern push for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday on a day-long visit. In Madurai, PM Modi is will lay the foundation stone for the state’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of Madurai’s Rajaji Medical College, and Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges, as the BJP planes to mounting its electoral footprints in Tamil Nadu.
- PM Modi will also address a public rally in the temple town of Madurai, which will be aimed at reaching out to the much larger audience of South Indian voters. With the rally, the central government will get a chance to highlight the steps it has taken for the growth of people in southern regions.
- The prime minister will also visit Kochi in Kerala where he will unveil a plaque to dedicate an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The project costs Rs 16,500 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue.
- Along with this, he will also inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.
- As the NDA government is aiming at the second consecutive term, the BJP is looking forward to expanding its electoral roots in the South Indian states. Kerala and Tamil Nadu together hold 59 seats in Lok Sabha that does make a difference for any party.
Live Updates
PM Modi promises reconstruction of link between Rameshwaram and Pemban
PM Modi also promised to reconstruct the link between Rameshwaram and Pemban, which was snapped in 1964. He said that for the last 50 years, there has been a demand to re-establish it adding that the work on this project has already begun. He also said that Dhanushkodi will be connected to Rameshwaram and Pamban soon.
PM Modi talks about the developments being made in TN during NDA rule
While highlighting the changes made in the last 4 years during NDA rule, PM said that Rural sanitation has increased from 38% in 2014, to 98 % today. He claimed that 9 crore toilets have been built in the past 4 years, out of which 47 lakh have been built in Tamil Nadu alone. He said that the government is focusing on various forms of connectivity, including highways, waterways, airways, and i-ways, adding the speed of highway construction has been doubled. The speed of the projects that were pending from years has been increased in the last 4.5 years.
PM Modi speaking at a public meeting at Madurai, Tamil Nadu
He began his address by paying respects to the ancient city of Madurai. "For thousands of years, Madurai has been the seat of the Tamil Sangam. It is an important centre of pilgrimage," said PM. He added that the NDA government is working to improve ease of living for the poor and middle class. Our aim is to ensure that the fruits of development reach to all section of society.
The launch of Ayushman Bharat is also a big step: PM Narendra Modi
"The launch of Ayushman Bharat is also a big step. Ayushman Bharat seeks to undertake path-breaking interventions to holistically address health issues," said PM Modi. He further expressed his happiness on the fact that state is scaling up the TB Free Chennai initiative and seeking to eliminate TB in the state by 2023 itself.
PM Modi address in Madurai
While addressing a rally in Madurai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the NDA govt is giving great priority to the health sector so that everyone is healthy and the health care is affordable. He added that he is feeling happy to inaugurate the super speciality hospitals in Madurai, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli.
PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) Madurai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) Madurai. He also inaugurated super-speciality blocks at medical colleges in Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli.