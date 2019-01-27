Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday on a one-day long visit. He will lay the foundation stone for the state’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the temple town of Madurai. The prime minister will also visit Kochi in Kerala where he will unveil a plaque to dedicate an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

PM Modi will also address a public rally in the temple town of Madurai, which will be aimed at reaching out to the much larger audience of South Indian voters. With the rally, the central government will get a chance to highlight the steps it has taken for the growth of people in southern regions. The prime minister will also visit Kochi in Kerala where he will unveil a plaque to dedicate an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The project costs Rs 16,500 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue. Along with this, he will also inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor. As the NDA government is aiming at the second consecutive term, the BJP is looking forward to expanding its electoral roots in the South Indian states. Kerala and Tamil Nadu together hold 59 seats in Lok Sabha that does make a difference for any party.

