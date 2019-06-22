Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today meet top economists at NITI Aayog to review the macroeconomic situation. The slowdown of economy, growth and employment generation are the expected areas to be deliberated in the meeting. The meeting has come up just days before the annual budget to be presented in parliament on July 5 by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the sources, the NITI Aayog has divided the group of economists and experts into different groups for brainstorming ideas on key areas of the economy such as agriculture, farm distress, infrastructure and a major challenge of employment generation. These groups have been asked to identify the obstacles and come up with solutions and steps that the government can take to address these challenges.

The economists and experts will give presentations before Prime Minister Modi on the specific challenges faced in the key sectors of the economy and will come up with possible steps which can accelerate growth and address the obstacles.

The latest quarter GDP figures of 5.8% in the first three months of the financial year 2018-2019 shows that the economy has grown at the slowest pace in the last 17 quarters. The figure also highlights that India has been pushed to 2nd place now and is no longer the world’s fastest growing economy, it is China, growing at 6.4 percent.

PM Modi has recently said that his goal is to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024. He has described it as challenging, but achievable. Hence, if the government wants to achieve this goal, it needs to come up with robust economic reforms to deal with the prevailing challenges.

