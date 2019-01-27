PM Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation in first Mann Ki Baat of 2019 today, a day after the nation celebrated its 70th Republic Day. The radio programme will be broadcasted at 11 am on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The programme will be also be aired on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. In his last address, PM Modi had spoken at length about the achievements of the country in the past year.

After the streaming of the Hindi broadcast, the radio programme will be immediately aired in regional languages. One can also get access to the programme on the YouTube channels of PMO, Information and Broadcasting Ministry as well as AIR and DD. To share their views and audience, the citizens can send their views on the official forum mygov.in or dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message in Hindi or English. One can also deliver their suggestions to PM Modi by giving a missed on 1922 and follow the steps mentioned in the SMS that is delivered right after it.

Started on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to bridge the information gap between the government and the common man. In his last address of 2018, PM Modi talked about the achievements of the country in the past year. He spoke at length about the launch of health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, the spread of electricity to remote areas, statue of unity, women power and also urged the citizens of the country to visit Kumbh Mela held at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

