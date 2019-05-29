Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been busy paying visits to veteran politicians after the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and before his oath-taking ceremony tomorrow. The Prime Minister has today visited senior leader Arun Jaitley to reconsider his decision of opting out of the government. Reports say that Modi had a discussion for 25 minutes the Jaitley, who had taken a decision to leave the government citing health reasons. However, Modi is adamant to have the senior leader back in his new cabinet once again.

Reports say that Modi will drive down to Arun Jaitley’s house late evening today, May 29, 2019, to ask him to remain in the government. Earlier in the morning on May 29, Jaitley had sent a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to refrain from giving him any kind of responsibilities in the coming months, saying that doctors have advised him to take care of his health. Arun Jaitley has also shared the copy of his official letter on his official Twitter handle.

Here’s the tweet:

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

