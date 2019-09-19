Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the United States from September 21 to 27, he will meet US President Donald Trump and address the annual United Nations General Assembly session.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States on September 21 afternoon. He said the two cities on PM’s itinerary are Houston in Texas and then in New York. On September 22, PM Narendra Modi will address to the Indian community where US President Donald Trump will also join.

Gokhale said the event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in the UN will be held on September 24. The event is titled Leadership matters: Relevance of Gandhi in contemporary times. Prime Minister will be joined by some heads of govt, these include President of the Republic of Korea, PM of Singapore, PM of New Zealand, PM of Bangladesh, PM of Jamaica as well as the UN Secretary-General.

He said 3 launches are going to be done at this event. 1st, Gandhi solar park which is the installation of solar panels on the rooftop of UN HQs in New York from a grant of $ US 1 Mn that India has given to promote renewable energy and showcase our commitment to using of solar energy.

During the visit, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Goalkeeper’s Award will be given to PM Modi for his leadership in the field of sanitation through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On 27th of September, the Prime Minister will address the United Nations, General Assembly. This will be the first time the Prime Minister will address the General Assembly in the high-level segment after 2014. Prime Minister also, at the moment, intends to have about 20 other leader level bilateral meetings, including the meeting with US President Donald Trump, said Foreign Secretary.

