If reports are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned down the recently proposed Rs 78,000 crore Rail project which was expected to bring in a new signalling system to entire the rail networks across India. The new signalling system was based on the European Train Control System-Level 2. The ambitious plan by the Indian Railway Ministry was reportedly turned down by PM Modi on March 26 during a Railway Board meeting. The amount of money involved in the project s said to be one of the reason why the project failed to get a nod. The following project was proposed in wake of improving the railway operations in the country.

According to a report by Indian Express, PM Modi expressed concerns over the rollout of an untested European technology in Indian conditions. Keeping the project on hold for ne, PM Modi also asked the railway authorities to carry out trails in heavy traffic density first and then decide if it will be a success for Indian trains. The new development might come as a jolt to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who had always been vocal about his support for the project. Piyush Goyal had earlier favoured the idea of giving the entire contract to one company in order to get an economic advantage. The project had also faced several bumps after the Indian Railways Authorities had expressed objections over the huge cost involved. Reports suggest that actual cost would be 1.5 times more than the projected one.

Supporting Make in India, Pm Modi also asked the authorities to try home-developed technologies. A source present at the meeting told IE that the Prime Minister told authorities that they should try ‘to explore indigenously developed technologies for such signal upgrade in the future’. The following proposed project — ETCS-level 2 — is said to be a system of several electronic devices which will be installed along the tracks and will convey the train signals to a computer n the locomotive. The following system will also kill the need of signal indicators by the track side. As per reports, one of the outs of the box feature is that the devices installed by the tracks get synced continuously and tell the current signal on the route. The following system will also avert several collisions as it will prevent the train to jump a signal electronically. The system is said to be so up to date that it will automatically bring the locomotive to a halt if a train, installed with the system, jumps a signal.

