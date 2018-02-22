Ending all the speculation that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's India visit was being snubbed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took it took and said that he was looking forward to meet his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and his family. PM Modi also said that he hoped that his Canadian counterpart and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only just informed that he was looking forward to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but also mentioned he hoped that his Canadian counterpart and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. PM Modi especially mentioned about meeting Trudeau’s children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. The Prime Minister also shared a picture from his 2015 Canada visit, when he PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace.

I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

A lot of speculations were doing the rounds in media that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India visit was being snubbed by central government minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the prime minister by putting a tweet announcing that he was looking forward to meet Justin Trudeau has put an end to it.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s India visit along with his family was surrounded in a controversy after his wife, Sophie Trudeau, was photographed with a Khalistani terrorist, Jaspal Atwal. The issue came to light after several media channels shared the photographs of Jaspal Atwal standing next to Justin Trudeau’s wife at an event held in Mumbai on February 20. Jaspal Atwal was convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986. The controversy was further highlighted after Khalistani terrorist was even included in the guest list of Canadian PM dinner event.

However, speaking out on the issue, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that obviously, we take this extremely seriously. He should never have received an invitation. As soon as we received the info we rescinded it. A member of Parliament had included this individual.

