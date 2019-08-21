PM Narendra Modi talked with UK PM Boris Jhonson over phone to raise the issue of violence outside the Indian High Commission on August 15, Indian Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the UK PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday. It was a 3 to 4 minutes conversation, in which, PM Modi congratulated Johnson for becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He also raised the issue of violence outside Indian High Commission in London on August 15, when India was celebrating its 73rd Independence Day.

In reply, UK PM expressed regret over the issue and promised PM Modi to provide all security measures to ensure the security of Indian diplomats and visitors, said reports.

Reports say some Pakistan and Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian high commission and disrespected the Indian flag on August 15. A clash with the Indian diaspora and anti-India slogans were also reported.

A release shared by the Government of India said PM Modi’s focus was to draw UK PM’s attention to the challenges faced Indian living in the UK posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.

At that time, the UK authorities had tried to control the violent mob and 4 persons were arrested by the London police. In the incident, a person had got injured who was admitted to the hospital.

Thousands of Pakistan and Khalistan supporters had protested outside the Indian high commission on that day which left the Indian members shocked. It is said that these protesters were unhappy by the Narendra Modi government’s decision to abolish Article 370 and to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The reorganization of state Jammu and Kashmir into 2 union territories was also a reason for this violent protest, said reports.

