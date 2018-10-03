Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the event after receiving the UNEP Champions of the Earth in New Delhi. PM Modi received the ‘UNEP Champions of the Earth’ award from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a ceremony in Delhi. In his thanks speech, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that countrymen are committed to save the environment.
Before handing over the award to PM, United Nations Secy General Antonio Guterres said that Narendra Modi recognises climate change poses a direct existential threat to us. He knows what we need to do to avoid a catastrophe. Other leaders also recognise, know and understand, but the difference is that does not only recognizes it but acts reacts too.
Climate and calamity are directly related to culture, if the climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it, says PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi says India is committed to save environment
