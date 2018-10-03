Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets the UNEP Champions of the Earth award on Wednesday in New Delhi. The prestigious award was handed over by the United Nations Secy General Antonio Guterres to PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the event after receiving the UNEP Champions of the Earth in New Delhi. PM Modi received the ‘UNEP Champions of the Earth’ award from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a ceremony in Delhi. In his thanks speech, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that countrymen are committed to save the environment.

Before handing over the award to PM, United Nations Secy General Antonio Guterres said that Narendra Modi recognises climate change poses a direct existential threat to us. He knows what we need to do to avoid a catastrophe. Other leaders also recognise, know and understand, but the difference is that does not only recognizes it but acts reacts too.

Here are the LIVE updates of Champions of the Earth event:

