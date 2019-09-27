PM Narendra Modi addressed at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. From Single-use plastic to fight against terrorism, PM Modi talked on a range of issues in his UNGA speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed at the UN General Assembly on Friday. PM Modi said the World will have to unite and have to fight against terrorism, which is the biggest challenge before humanity. He said terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country rather for the whole world.

Without taking the name of Pakistan, PM Modi said there needed to be anger throughout the whole world about what terrorism has done to humanity. He also said India has given the world Buddh, not Yuddh (war). In his 20-minute speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about India’s fight against its development initiatives and global warming.

During his address at the UN General Assembly on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has taken several initiatives to improve health in the country. He said the Indian government have been constructed over 11 crore toilets in the last five years. PM Modi also spoke about the Ayushman Bharat health scheme at the UNGA and said it was India’s largest health insurance scheme that helped more than 50 crore people to get free medical coverage of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned about the usage of the single-use plastic, he said India was in the middle of a major mission to end the use of single-use plastic. He also repeated the message Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with quoting a 3,000-year-old Tamil poem to portray India’s strength and tradition.

Talking about global warming, PM Modi asserted the need to fight against climate change. He said natural disasters are increasing day by day due to global warming. The Prime Minister said India’s contribution to global warming was very less, but when it comes to tackling the problem, India is among the leading countries to fight against the problem.

PM Modi called out all countries to unite in the battle against terrorism, Prime Minister Modi said terrorism breaks the basic principles of the United Nations. For the sake of humanity, all countries should be united to fight terrorism.

At the end of his speech, PM Modi recalled a speech delivered by Swami Vivekananda in Chicago in 1893, where he gave the message of harmony and peace, not dissension before the entire world.

