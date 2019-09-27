PM Narendra Modi UNGA speech: PM Narendra Modi started his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech on September 27 with popular Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar and Swami Vivekananda quotes. He used the influential poets’ quote to highlight Indian unity and the feeling of peace and harmony in the world. PM addressed the Tamil philosopher at the 74th UNGA session and said from last five years India has been working on strengthening its old tradition of brotherhood across different nations and focusing on the welfare of the people and the world.

Indian PM raised global issues in his speech and said that the country has come forward to look after the serious global challenges and issues pertaining across the world. He asserted that India is a country full of traditions and culture which are thousands of years old and the diverse value and culture focus on the welfare of the people which not includes people of India but the people living around the globe. He also added that India’s approach is towards public welfare which will be achieved by public participation.

Quoting the Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar famous quote “Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir” which means the sense of belonging in Indians is unique as it is beyond the borders. The Tamil poet Pungundranar belonged to the Sangam period. PM mentioned that since the time BJP government has come to power they are focusing on the fraternity of nations and public welfare which is also the aim of the United Nations.

Adding to his speech PM Modi said a nobody likes a fragmented nation and one should not confine themselves to their own boundaries. In the new era, the world should work on multilateralism and should support the United Nations in their decisions. Apart from Tamil poet’s quote, Modi also used a message of Swami Vivekananda which says harmony and peace and not dispute. Apart from this, Modi also talked about health issues, global warming, increasing terrorism and ban of plastic.

