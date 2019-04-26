PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi in the presence of party president Amit Shah and union minister Rajnath Singh and other senior members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination from Varanasi followed by media interaction which lasted for good 3-4 minutes. Thanking people of Kashi for voting him for a five-year tenure Modi said a grand roadshow like yesterday could be possible only in Kashi.

The Prime Minister appealed people to vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy. He said he was overwhelmed with the love and support of people of Kashi as they gave him the opportunity to serve them for 5 years. He further urged voters to vote peacefully in the remaining phases. Modi also thanked the media for constantly working in heat and sun. Modi filed his nomination in the presence of party president Amit Shah, Union home minister Rajnath Singh and other senior members from BJP-led NDA alliance like JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshkati party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

PM Modi's interaction with members of media in Varanasi. #DeshModiKeSaath https://t.co/ckXeaiEUm9 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2019

Prior to filing his nomination, Modi offered prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple. After a mega roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday evening, Modi proceeded this morning to file his nomination from the city for a second time. The surety for his nomination was given by BJP leaders Girdhar Malviya and Dom Raja.

The PM left for Collectorate office to file his nomination at 11.15 a.m. after offering prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi this morning. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, NDA partners Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan and other senior BJP leaders accompanied the PM during his journey to the Collectorate office.

Prime Minister Modi is contesting from Varanasi for the second consecutive general election. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had contested from Gujarat’s Baroda and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. On Thursday, Modi held a massive roadshow, performed Ganga Arti at Dashashvamed Ghat in Varanasi and later addressed Varanasi’s top brass and intelligentsia.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App