Modi uses Rajiv Gandhi's 15 paise remark to attack Congress: Addressing the diaspora community, the prime minister said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has stepped up efforts to rid the country of corruption. The "85 per cent loot" that was taking place during the Congress regime had been plugged "100 per cent" through innovative use technology, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 15 paise remark to attack Congress at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. Modi chose the 15 paise remark to describe Congress as the most corrupt political party and highlight the scams that reared their ugly heads in the country under the Grand Old Party’s rule.

In 1985, during a visit to drought-affected Kalahandi district in Odisha, Rajiv Gandhi had said that only 15 paise of every rupee spent by the government for the welfare of downtrodden reaches the intended beneficiary.

Modi said for so many years, the Congress Party that ruled the country accepted this but his government had stepped up efforts to rid the country of corruption. He said the “85 per cent loot” that was taking place during the Congress regime had been plugged “100 per cent” through innovative use technology.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi address at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. https://t.co/QAHF2vUaxi — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

To accelerate the process of development, the BJP government has given around Rs 5,78,000 crores directly to people through different welfare schemes and the government has transferred it to their bank accounts in the past 4.5 years.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA-II government at the Centre, the PM said India is in the position to lead the world in several subjects today and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) is one such platform through which, the country wants to take the world towards ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’.

Modi said Indian Embassies and Consulates across the world are being connected with Passport Sewa Project. Soon, the government will prepare a centralised system for passport related services for all. Now taking a step forward, work is on to issue chip-based e-passports, he added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More