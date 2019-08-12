PM Narendra Modi wishes nation Eid Mubarak amid clampdown in Kashmir: While tension continues in Kashmir after the revocation of its special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation, Eid Mubarak. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that no unprecedented incident has been reported in the Valley so far.

PM Narendra Modi wishes nation Eid Mubarak amid clampdown in Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adah. In a Twitter post, the prime minister congratulated the people of the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid hoping that it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in the society. Meanwhile, Muslims across the nation gathered at mosques to offer the Eid-Al-Adha prayers. PM Modi greeted the nation amid the mounting tensions in Kashmir in the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for more than seven decades.

However, the security has been again tightened in the Valley after the authorities had decided to ease the restrictions for a couple of days to let people prepare for the festival. On the other hand, mobile and Internet services remained snapped in the Valley. Reports said that prayers were offered at the mosques in small groups as gathering in large groups remained forbidden in the Valley. Earlier in his address to the nation, PM Modi had promised a safe Eid to the people of Kashmir.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Earlier in the morning, the Indian government called out on the International media for reporting conflicting facts on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government has claimed that the international media has been showing conflicting videos, misleading the people in India.

