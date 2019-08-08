PM Narendra Modi wishes people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on Eid, promises all-round development, jobs, health facility, education, and helpful local govt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation, two days after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Wishing people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on Eid, PM Modi promised all-round development, jobs, health facility, education, and helpful local govt.

PM Narendra Modi wishes people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on Eid, promises all-round development, jobs, health facility, education and helpful local govt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh that the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, 35 A would bring new opportunities to the state. In a special broadcast on national television and radio, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation over the historic decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades. The prime minister assured that the revocation of Article 370 will improve the present of the people of the state as well as their future.

In his address, PM Modi asserted that Article 370 denied developments to the people of J&K, Ladakh for over seven decades. He added that the decision to bifurcate the state into two union territories will soon escape the people from the negative effects of Article 370 soon. He further assured the people of the two UTs that they would soon be able to choose their representatives. He said that nothing would change in Jammu and Kashmir as there would transparency while choosing their representatives.

हम सभी चाहते हैं कि आने वाले समय में जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा के चुनाव हों, नई सरकार बने, मुख्यमंत्री बने। मैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को भरोसा देता हूं कि आपको बहुत ईमानदारी के साथ, पूरे पारदर्शी वातावरण में अपने प्रतिनिधि चुनने का अवसर मिलेगा: पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी pic.twitter.com/jtQGanwnfO — BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2019





He said that Article 370 and Article 35A helped in the growth of terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruptions, adding these Articles have been used as a weapon by Pakistan against Kashmiris and India. He said that over 42,000 people lost their lives in the past 30 years.

अनुच्छेद 370 से जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के हमारे भाई-बहनों की जो हानि हो रही थी, उसकी चर्चा ही नहीं होती थी। अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को अलगाववाद, आतंकवाद, परिवारवाद और व्यवस्थाओं में बड़े पैमाने में फैले भ्रष्टाचार के अलावा कुछ नहीं दिया: पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी pic.twitter.com/BOh6ZFsX42 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2019

PM Modi further asked the youths of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to take charge of of the development of their area. While referring to the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and the NC chief Omar Abdullah, the prime minister said that the decades of dynasty rules denied the youth an opportunity to rule.

दशकों के परिवारवाद ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवाओं को नेतृत्व का अवसर ही नहीं दिया। अब मेरे युवा जम्मू-कश्मीर के विकास का नेतृत्व करेंगे और उसे नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएंगे। मैं नौजवानों, वहां की बहनों-बेटियों से आग्रह करूंगा कि अपने क्षेत्र के विकास की कमान खुद संभालिए: पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी pic.twitter.com/4mFX56TTwl — BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2019





The PM wished everyone on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adah. He made it sure that people in Jammu and Kashmir will face no problem in celebrating the festival. Those who belong to Jammu and Kashmir and who live elsewhere and want to go to their homeland to celebrate Eid will be helped by the government, he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that a new era has begun for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. With the address, PM Modi tried to send a top message to the hard-core separatist leaders, pro-Pakistan supporters and terrorists that the ruling government at the Center would not tolerate their secessionist idea or any attempt to snatch Kashmir from India.

His address came a minutes after around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists were shifted to Agra from Kashmir Valley. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force, reported the ANI.

