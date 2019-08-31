PM Narendra Modi says almost every world leader has discussed yoga with him: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave away the yoga awards in New Delhi on Friday. While addressing the people present at the event, PM Modi shared that yoga is quite popular across the world.

PM Narendra Modi says almost every world leader has discussed yoga with him: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that almost every world leader had discussed yoga with him. While presenting yoga awards at an event in Delhi, the prime minister said there was barely any leader who did not spend 5-10 minutes discussing the practice with him. Almost every conversation he had with the world leaders began with yoga, PM Modi said. PM Modi further noted that the fact changed during his recent visit to Bhutan where the debate was focussed more on his appearance with Bear Grylls in Man Vs Wild on Discovery.

PM Modi said that leaders across the world wanted to know about yoga. He added while some of the leaders have been practising the yoga on their own. he had sent literature to a few leaders too. He said that yoga has become a big medium to connect India with the world.

PM Modi is a dedicated practitioner of yoga. He has been taking part in Yoga Day events organised by Ayush Ministry every year on June 21.

In his address at the event, the prime minister said that the government has set a target to launch 12,500 AYUSH centres across India, adding 4000 such centres would be set up in this year itself.

He presented Yoga Awards to the winners for their outstanding contribution for promotion and development of yoga. He further announced that over 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres were being opened across the country. Earlier on August 29, PM Modi launched Fit India movement on the National Sports Day.

